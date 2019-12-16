Engan charged with attempted murder

Court documents stated that at around 7pm on 24th of November 2019, Robert Peter from Maramun, in Enga Province, attempted to kill Bere Pale Yakop with a bush knife.

Peter was arrested and charged with one count of attempted murder under section 304(a) of the PNG criminal code act chapter 262.

The incident took place at Gordon’s market in NCD when the accused allegedly cut his victim’s left leg, and then his right leg.

Police alleged that Peter later tried to chop Yakop’s head off.

However, when the defendant swung at his head, Yakop lifted his left hand in defense, and this prevented his head from being severed; instead he sustained injuries to his left hand.

Police alleged that Yakop fell unconscious then and was taken to hospital.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar adjourned the case to January 2020.

The accused is awaiting court mention at the Bomana jail.

(Article by Jim John – third year UPNG Journalism student)