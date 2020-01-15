ENB raises over K38,000 in bushfire appeal

With a target of K100,000 to reach by the end of the month-long appeal on February 14, the appeal committee is optimistic on meeting this target.

Apart from the donation boxes placed at the three East New Britain Provincial Market Authority facilities in the three districts of Kokopo, Kerevat and Rabaul, there are other planned activities, such as donation boxes for business houses and financial institutions like banks, and music concerts which will commence this Saturday.

Kerevat will host the first music concert this Saturday, followed by Rabaul on the 25th of this month and Kokopo to conclude the music concerts on the 1st of February.

The first phone-a-thon held last Saturday, the 11th of January, saw a total of K18,700 pledged and donated, of which K5,700 has been received through the BSP account set up.

Another phone-a-thon has been planned for the end of this month, as the Appeal Committee will decide by February 14th on which charity organisation will receive all proceeds from this appeal.

The East New Britain for Australia Bushfire Appeal was launched on January 7th by Governor Nakikus Konga.

(A dummy cheque of K10,000 from the pledges by Governor Konga and Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore, on January 7th)