ENB launches Aust bushfire appeal

The appeal will feature a number of activities to raise funds for this worthy humanitarian cause.

To run for a month, Deputy ENB Provincial Administrator for District and LLG Services – Nicholas Larme, says there will be a phone-a-thon program with assistance from Telikom as well as an appeal to business houses in the province and a music concert.

Larme says the four district administrators have also been engaged to help with coordination from the districts.

He says the East New Britons may not do something big but they can show their heart through the contributions they will give, to a country and its people who are always the first respondent to any disasters in PNG and East New Britain Province. He gave as an example the 1994 volcanic disaster, where the Australian government was the first to respond and assist.

A dummy cheque of K10,000 from the pledges by Governor Konga and Pomio MP, Elias Kapavore, was presented on Tuesday to the appeal working committee, represented by Larme and Provincial Disaster Response Coordinator Donald Tokunai.

(From left: Pomio MP Elias Kapavore, Pomio DA Peter Peniat, Deputy ENB Provincial Administrator for District & LLG Services Nicholas Larme, Deputy ENB Governor Cosmas Bauk & ENB Governor Nakikus Konga)