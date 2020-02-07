Empowered under land act

Speaking during the Port Moresby Chamber of Commerce & Industry (POMCCI) breakfast on February 6th, Lands & Physical Planning Minister, John Rosso, outlined that this initiative comes under the ‘pilot project for commercialising customary land’ agenda.

This is one of three components that constitute the land reform agenda; the other two being ‘reforms into land administration within the Department of Lands and Physical Planning’ and ‘reforms into customary land tenure’.

Rosso said “in recognition of the fact that State land is all but exhausted in all urban centres and the demand for land by both the State and the private sector are on the increase and encroaching on customary land, landowners are being empowered to commercialise their land by creating State leases and granting titles to fully or partially landowner owned companies”.

This pilot project, which is within Port Moresby, specifically the Napa Napa, area will generate the templates for application:

Elsewhere in the country for scale development such as satellite townships throughout PNG;

In major resources sector, especially mining, who are looking for ways to secure land for resettlement – permanent compared to relocation which is temporary – in our major resource projects such as Lihir, Porgera, Wafi Golpu, and Frieder River; and

Help resolve the long outstanding issues of dubious dealings on Special Agriculture Business Lease (SABL). Currently, there are no more SABL being issued, which has been abused in the past.

“The land reform initiatives are those being carried on from where the former Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, has left,” stated Rosso.

“I am convinced that these reforms are the right reforms for PNG to realise its development aspirations through empowering of our people to utilise their land to improve their livelihoods.

“I note that bankability of titles is fundamental to achieving this objective.

“I remain committed to this land reform initiative and I will ensure, during my term as Minister, to ensure implementation of the 17 resolutions under NLDPII, implementation of key land administration reforms within DLPP and get a good model and template for the commercialisation of customary land in PNG.”

Minister Rosso said the reforms are realistic, practical and are being implemented.

“I invite each one of you, namely the business community and the development community, to partner with me and my department, and more broadly the government of PNG, to implement the land reform initiatives, which are critical for nation building.”