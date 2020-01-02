Electorate to launch new website

The Member for Moresby North-East, John Kaupa, announced this in a recent press conference.

Kaupa said the website will contain updates on projects in the electorate which have been captured in his five-year development plan that commenced in 2017.

“We have a website that will be launched after New Year. So you can click onto the website and see what Moresby North-East is doing in terms of development in my electorate. There’s a lot of things that we are doing.

“My good governor and myself we are, at least, assisting each other to put our plan in place.”

(Article by Jasmine Iru – third year UPNG Journalism student)