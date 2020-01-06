Elder explains Malagan culture

An elder of Tabar Islands explains that this ceremony, which pays respect to the dead, has over 30 sub-traditions and included among them is the use of a ginger root plant commonly known as ‘gorgor’.

One of the elders of Tatau village on Tabar Island, Noah Lurang, says Malagan is used to commemorate deaths, welcome people or used for rites passages.

A part of the Malagan culture involves the use of gorgor, which to date, has the power to halt projects from progressing in New Ireland Province.

“Gorgor is an item in the Malagan society or in the Malagan culture that is used commonly to stop people from entering into another area or from further progressing on anything that is, if there is a development going on, then you use the Malagan to stop the work,” said Lurang. “Its meaning is to say to the people, to the developers that ‘you better stop work, there is something we need to try and settle before you can progress’. So gorgor in this particular situation is a very powerful thing.”

Lurang added that the gorgor is a cultural item that is regarded as ‘priceless’.

In 2012, the gorgor was used by landowners on Lihir to halt the operations of Newcrest mine. Landowners placed the plant around the mining site following a compensation dispute.

On another note, Lurang raised his concern that the gorgor is being illegally used by individuals who do not have the right to it.

“You have to be given a gorgor or the right to use the gorgor in the Malagan. If you don’t have that right, do not use the gorgor. And today, a lot of people have abused the value of the gorgor in the cultural sense, and they are using it for their own purpose.”

(Traditional dancers of Tatau, Tabar Island in New Ireland Province)