 

Education dept revises term, exam dates

12:36, June 15, 2020
Education Minister, Joseph Yopyyopy, has issued directions for schools to return to normal on June 9.

Consequently, the Secretary has issued administrative instructions to all schools under the National Education System on the resumption of classes, revised term dates and national examination dates.

This means, all programmed and timetabled teaching and learning activities per day and per week must be covered every week from Monday to Friday.  

All schools must review and reprogram teaching and learning programmes to cover lost lessons by adding additional periods, including takeaway homework and other suitable strategies. Internal assessment dates can be adjusted accordingly.

The revised School Term dates for the remainder of the 2020 academic year are as follows:

Terms

Original Dates

Revised Dates

No. of Weeks

Term Breaks

Term 2

April 27 – July 03

May 04 – July 10

10 weeks

(13 – 17 July, 2020)

Term 3

July 20 – Sept. 18

July 20 – Sept. 25

10 weeks

(28 Sept. – 02 Oct.)

Term 4

Sept. 28 – Dec. 11

Oct. 05 – Dec. 11

10 weeks

(Beginning 14 Dec., 2020 – 29 Jan, 2021)

 

Meanwhile, the national examination dates have been revised as per the table below:

 

Examination

Original Date

New Date

Extended By:

Grade 10 Written Expression

4 June, 2020

July 2, 2020

4 weeks

Grade 12 Written Expression

3 August, 2020

August 17, 2020

2 weeks

Grade 10 Examinations

5 – 9 October, 2020

October 19 – 23, 2020

2 weeks

Grade 12 Examinations

12 – 16, October, 2020

October 26 – 30, 2020

2 weeks

Grade 8 Examinations

19 – 22, October, 2020

November 2 – 5, 2020

2 weeks

Schools are also directed to comply with the ‘new normal’ coronavirus prevention and control protocols.

Directions in the Ministerial Policy Statement (MPS) No. 4/2020 and Secretary’s Circular Instructions No. 5/2020 will remain in force from now and onwards.

Schools, parents and the general public are asked to email any queries related to these changes to: enquiries@education.gov.pg.

 

