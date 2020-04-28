Education dept to address overcrowding

With schools to resume next week on the 4th of May, Education Minister Joseph Yopyyopy says his office is still looking into possibilities of safe teaching.

He said schools can have two classes per day with one batch to start from 8 – 1 o’clock and the other from 2 o’clock till the end of the day.

“This is what we face in the urban schools, schools in Port Moresby, Lae, Rabaul, Mt. Hagen. Those main centers that you have overcrowding of students in one class, we are working on that.

“We can have the first class to come in the morning from 8am to 1 o’clock and maybe you have another class that may start at 2 o’clock till the end of the day. That will be one of the possibilities but the officers are working on it, as we did not expect that to come our way but it’s already here.

“We have to work at ways to look at that,” said Minister Yopyyopy.

The Minister also reaffirmed that K50 million has been released to all schools this year for them to install hand basin and other hygiene equipment for students, adding more funding will be released later on.