Drugs stashed in kaukau bags: Police

Originating from Eastern Highlands and transported via Lae, police were made aware of its presence at Roku, outside Port Moresby, following a tip off from guards.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, told this newsroom that the shipment was busted by members of the National Drugs and Vice Squad on the evening of Friday, March 27th, after they received reports that young men were fighting over the cargoes at the AES wharf at Roku.

Security guards manning the premises called the police who went up and secured the 20-foot container. Nineteen packages of parched and compressed marijuana, weighing about 5 kilograms each, were found in the first 20 kaukau bags that were opened.

Chief Superintendent N’Dranou said with the help of the company, the container was shipped down to the Waigani Police Station and offloaded this morning.

“And once again, they had to go through it and out of those 120 bags, about 70 bags had one or two wrapped plastic of marijuana,” he said. “That’s one of the areas they use to smuggle marijuana into the city.

“We have suspects. Unfortunately, when the report was made to the police, they escaped before police arrived but we know where they are.”

The chief superintendent commended the community for taking ownership and working with police to stop such illegal activities.

“Without their help we couldn’t have done this bust. At the same time, I’d like to warn the public and the youths that this is not good. This is not a healthy way to live, refrain from doing that.”

The NCD police boss said around 70 percent of cases at the Laloki Psychiatric Hospital consist of substance or drug abuse patients. He stressed that drug abuse can have serious ramifications on especially an individual’s physical and mental health.

(Kaukau bags being unloaded at the Waigani Police Station this morning)