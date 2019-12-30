Drop in nationwide crime rate during festive period: RPNGC

Acting Deputy Police Commissioner Operations, Donald Yamasombi, has praised the conduct and behaviour of all citizens throughout the nation during the 2019 Christmas period.

Yamasombi, who is chief of Police Operations, said there were one or two incidences but generally, Papua New Guinea celebrated Christmas peacefully.

“From the National Crime Summary report received from the 24th to the 29th of December 2019, the crime rate has dropped drastically by half compared to previous years. This is a great achievement and a positive step forward for PNG.

“For the record, a total of 230 crimes were reported in the Christmas period nationwide, of which 87 arrests were made. Most of the provinces recorded one to six crimes during this period. The National Capital District reported 16 grievous bodily harm (GBH) cases mostly associated with alcohol related incidents.

“Normally the crime rates during the festive season increase but this festive season was indeed a very peaceful one and this is a credit both to the public as well as the 7,500 police men and women throughout the country.

“I want to commend all the Provincial Police Commanders and the two Metropolitan Superintendents for a job well done in their respective Christmas and New Year operations.

“As we prepare to farewell 2019 and welcome 2020, I am appealing to the people of PNG to welcome the New Year with joy and goodwill to your fellow men wherever you are. God bless you all and a Happy New Year 2020,” Yamasombi concluded.