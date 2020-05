This follows complaints from residents over poor drainage that is highlighted time and again in the wet season.

 NCDC Disaster Coordinator, James Pepa, has confirmed that a team started fixing the drains after the heavy downpour recently.

They have started at Boroko and are working towards the Waigani - Tokarara area.

Pepa said the current system was planned years ago, adding the city developed with more houses and properties being built while the drainage system was not taken into consideration.