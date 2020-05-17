DPM thanks UN for continued Support

He made these remarks during a tele-conference meeting with the United Nations Peacebuilding Commission meeting recently.

Deputy Prime Minister Davis Steven shared recent developments in the country following the recent visit of Deputy UN Secretary General Amina Mohammed in March this year.

He thanked the UN Deputy Secretary General and her delegation for their recent visit to the country saying the visit has had positive impact on women in the country.

Steven further stated the Government of the day is committed to implement constitutional provisions in establishing four regional reserved seats for women in Parliament for the 2022 election.

In her response, Amina Mohammed welcomed the government’s commitment to improving women’s representation in politics, elaborating that women’s full and equal participation in all spheres is the goal and every journey begins with a single step.

PM Marape also commended the UN’s assistance to PNG in the preparation and response to COVID-19.

Mohammed reaffirmed that the United Nations in-country team stand ready to support the government in getting through the COVID-19 pandemic and achieving the sustainable development goals for all.

The deputy Prime Minister also thanked UN and Peacebuilding Commission for their support during the successful Bougainville referendum. He said this would have not been possible without the assistance of UN, Australia, New Zealand and other international partners.