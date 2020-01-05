Disco night cancelled by elders

Councilor Jacob Wobia sounded the warning after youths were trying to host a disco night at Mission Kona on Friday, 3rd of January.

The planned disco night was cancelled by elders of the community, including the village councilor.

Jacob Wobia says hosting such an event does not bring any form of benefit to the community.

He says it leads to ethnic clashes, alcohol and drug abuse or unwanted pregnancy.

(Article by Jim John - third year UPNG Journalism student; Aerial view of Kiunga in North Fly District)