Disaster officer urges locals to heed warnings

Provincial disaster coordinator, Steven Tobesa, made this comment following the loss of two people on Dawson Island on January 25th. The duo had not heeded bad weather warning and went fishing in a dugout canoe.

They were reported lost soon after by another fisherman.

Tobesa said such incidents are preventable therefore locals should obey weather warnings.

He further warned that strong winds are expected in the waters of Milne Bay in February, March and April.

(Article by Jim John - third year UPNG Journalism student)