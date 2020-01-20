Digicel supports PNG fire appeal

In explaining how this works, senior vice president of Digicel PNG, Lorna McPherson, said: “We’ve opened a donation line which the fundraising team asked us to do and we very happy to assist. You can text ‘yes’ or ‘y’ or send the text back to 16705 and there will be an automatic two kina taken off your handset in your mobile phone.

“That two kina will be donated directly to the fund and to the volunteer fund as well. Digicel is not receiving any payment for doing this.

“We’ve also agreed to do an awareness campaign to allow users – over 2 million Papua New Guineans – will be sent messages over the next six weeks from the committee, and approved by the committee, to say ‘please, if you have some spare cash at all, please donate the K2’.”

McPherson gave the assurance that transparency will prevail.

“We have accountants, we will be audited and as a corporate organisation, I appeal to all the corporates out there, please come and get involved.”

(Article by Albert Moses - third year UPNG Journalism student)