Digicel launches COVID 19 toll free number

The Toll Free number is 1-800-200.

The Toll Free number was launched by Digicel CEO Collin Stone and acting Secretary for Health Dr Paison Dakulala in Port Moresby today.

Dr Dakulala thanked Digicel for the initiative in coming on board to disseminate information on the COVID 19 through its various media platforms.

“Communication is one area that has been at the cluster and central point. We need to get to our communities and that is not easy for us. In fact, our call centres and the hotline we have are facing difficulties and with Digicel coming onboard, it will enable us the linkage to connect with more people and disseminate the right information they need to know.”

Dr Dakulala thanked Digicel for its corporate responsibility effort saying the Toll Free number will help significantly during this challenging time as the country monitors the COVID 19 outbreak recorded around the world.

“We look forward to making it better through partnerships with corporate entities like Digicel and others.”

Digicel PNG Chief Executive Officer Colin Stone, said Digicel, being a Papua New Guinea company, plays a very important role to support the health aspects of COVID 19 and disseminate the messages to the people.

“As the largest mobile network provider, it’s very important for us to support the messages from the Department of Health, across the country. We will continue to support the Government of PNG and the Department of Health to continue to fight this global pandemic of COVID 19.”

Mr Stone added that the company is also taking precautionary measures in terms of preparedness to keep the network alive so people can communicate with their wantoks efficiently.

“Digicel’s sole goal is to support and help the country and move through this global pandemic and ensure the health and safety of all the people in the country including Digicel staff and their families.”

He said Digicel is looking forward in collaborating with the Department of Health and the Government in the coming weeks to face these challenges of the COVID 19 outbreak.