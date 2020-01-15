Detective charged with grievous bodily harm

He was arrested on January 10 by members of the Policing the Police Task Force Team (PPTFT).

Constable Ashley Waula, 27 years old, of Dulai village Salt Nomane, Simbu Province, is alleged to have shot and wounded two men without any justifiable reasons on October 27 last year at the Saraga settlement in NCD.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, said members of the PPTFT acted on a complaint by two men from Goilala and after perusing the evidence presented, interviewed Waula before charging him.

Police allege that the accused entered a residential premise without a search warrant, harassed residents and discharged several gunshots and wounded the two victims.

N’Dranou said the NCD Internal Investigation Unit has also taken carriage of this matter by laying disciplinary charges on the accused policeman and he is currently suspended from duties.