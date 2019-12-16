Department supports alumni association

DNPM Acting Deputy Secretary for Programming & Monitoring Wing, Loia Vaira, received the two signed PNG LNG Kumuls jerseys that were bought by the Department in an auction during PNGAAA’s annual dinner in November.

On behalf of Secretary Koney Samuel, Vaira also presented K35,000 to the PNGAAA executives for the jerseys, which were donated by ExxonMobil PNG Limited and PNG Rugby Football League.

Proceeds raised from the auction will go towards a program of the PNGAAA in supporting homeless children in Port Moresby’s Rainbow suburb.

“While Government does look at poverty reduction in many angles in terms of service delivery and ensuring enabling infrastructure are in place for further investments in the country, I think these little aspects of things also count in a really large way,” Vaira stated.

“I think one of our biggest challenges as government is making sure we can connect, not only at the highest level but also connect with the people down at this level who are an important network to addressing poverty reduction in a greater way. So this is our indirect approach to that as a Department.”