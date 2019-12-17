CS officer displays uniform samples

In a short presentation at the Correctional Service Headquarters early last week, Corporal Yohang presented samples of uniforms for CS officers and inmates.

Corporal Yohang was sponsored in 2018 by the Correctional Service Department to undergo a year’s training in Government Textiles at the Small Industries Centre. Small Industries Centre is a division within the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) Corporation located in Port Moresby, which focuses on the making of craft, artisans and government tailoring.

After gaining her certificates one and two, Corporal Yohang went through five months of job training from May to October, and was challenged to do samples of uniforms for CI officers and inmates within a month.

“I completed the uniform samples within a month, and I decided to show the samples to the commissioner and the other CS Executives that this is the evidence of what I have done during my job training,” she said.

“I got a positive response from the CSET members after the presentation, and I am very happy about that, and therefore I really want to thank the department for sponsoring me to do this course in tailoring. At least I feel like I have done something, and have contributed, and this is the evidence of my work.”

Correctional Service Commissioner, Stephen Pokanis, commended Corporal Yohang on her efforts and said the presentation of the uniform samples was the first of its kind.

“We previously had a few officers that we sent out for studies in tailoring, maybe some of them have done something, however they have not shown us samples of their work,” Pokanis said.

“This is the first time for us to see the work of one of our officers who has gone for studies, and has now shown us the product of her work.

“This shows the skills, knowledge and confidence that she has gained.”

Commissioner Pokanis added: “I would like to say thank you to SME, and would also say that we will need your technical assistance when we start tailoring projects in our institutions next year.”

Tailoring pilot projects will be rolled out in Buimo, Kerevat and Bomana Correctional Institutions in 2020.