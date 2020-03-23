COVID-19 patient evacuated

He said the patient flew out in good health and good condition.

“Because it was only one case does not give us any reason to be complacent but taking every step necessary to do a retro check on every footprints and contacts he had made to ensure those in contact get tested as well,” the PM said in a media briefing this afternoon.

The Prime Minister further clarified that provincial governments, through provincial administrators, will coordinate with provincial health authorities, provincial police commanders as lead agencies to handle awareness and coordination of prevention and treatment at the provincial level.

However, he warned that no public will be travelling from district to district or province to province during this state of emergency period.