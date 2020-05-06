COVID-19 pandemic affecting farmers

The farmers are also calling on the government to subsidize funding for established farmers to recover during the lockdown period.

Farmer in the Highlands region are calling on the Government to look into their plight and address the issue regarding the wastage of their produces.

Speaking on behalf of farmers, Win Moni a consistent Pathogen Tested (PT) Kaukau farmer from Mul district of Western Highlands said farmers were the hardest hit.

Mr Moni, a young a villager-cum modernised farmer said his hard work would go to waste if his kaukua does not reach the markets in Lae and Port Moresby.

Moni was trained by Fresh Produce Development Agency (FPDA) under the Australian Centre for International Agriculture Research (ACIAR) to trial PT Kaukau or clean kaukau after the planting materials were diagnosed, treated and cleaned of diseases before trialling in igloo nurseries before planting.

"PT Kaukua has a better nutritional value, matures in four months instead of six, better yielding to commercial value and tastes much better," he said.

Apart from the tubers, Mr Moni’s sale of cuttings to farmers in Western Highlands and parts of Southern Highlands at 30t to 50t per cutting is now in limbo due to the lockdown.

He shared similar sentiments as other farmers claiming the lack of market accessibility during the Covid-19 lockdown has hit them hard.

He added that the closure of Mt Hagen main market has further ruined their hopes of earning little income for their crops.

“For those of us who supply 100 to 200 bags to markets around the country, we cannot do so as there are road blocks everywhere and poor transport accessibility. Our crops are rotting away in the soil and we badly need assistance from our government,” he said.

Mr Moni said the announcement made by the Steven Marape government to provide subsidy through Bismark Shipping to transport fresh produce to Port Moresby is indeed a welcome news for farmers.

“We have been doing it alone all these years and for that I want to thank the government and also Covid 19 for breaking the barriers. It’s a blessing in disguise for some of us,” he said.

However, Mr Moni said it would have been appropriate for the government to park that money with agencies like FPDA so they can best utilize with their contact farmers who have shouldered farmers’ grievances for years. FPDA knows who grows fresh produce and who does not. Now with these funds in the hands of a shipping company, anybody on the street can buy and ship produce to Port Moresby and surely destroying our markets,” he said.

Paul Berem a farmer from Nebilyer also raised concerns that real farmers were suffering in the villages while middleman are benefitting from such assistance from the government.

He said the government should use established agencies to assist farmers so the program can be sustained in the long run.

Mr Berem who produces Kaukau and Pineapple in huge quantities praised the government for subsidizing freight for shipment of fresh produce.

“We have the land that can supply daily feed to the main centres but our problems have been lack of consistent markets and efficient transport system added with poor road conditions,” he said.

Mr Berem is also trialling watermelon farming in the Nebilyer valley stressing that farmers are doing it tough all alone while support from the government has always been a cause for concern.

He said despite the lack of consistent markets, the village people were still ok to feed on what they produce each day.

Picture caption: Mr Moni inside his igloo PT Kaukau nursery