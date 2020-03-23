COVID-19 can be contained: PM

Prime Minister James Marape did not mince words during his press conference at the Morauta Haus on Sunday, the 22nd of March.

After announcing the nationwide 14-day state of emergency, Marape urged Papua New Guineans to be responsible for their own health and hygiene.

“We’re living in a time where diseases will be prevalent; go and read your Bibles,” he said. “We need to just be prepared into the future on how to respond to this sort of case, whether imported disease or domestically-produced diseases.

“We are living amidst a lot of viruses. If you’re concerned, stop buai and littering in public places.

“It must start with the educated, for goodness’ sake. It must start with our own personal hygiene. Coronavirus can be contained if all Papua New Guineans have a personal hygiene response while the Government will try our very best to stock up all our health facilities with chloroquine or all the necessary medicines but Papua New Guineans, go and change your habit and lifestyle.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) good health is not merely the absence of disease; it is also a reflection of the social and mental well-being of people in a community.

Eat healthy to boost your immune system, wash your hands with water and soap, avoid crowds of people and avoid touching your face.