Couple arrested in dawn raid

Following a tipoff by Air Niugini staff and securities, Manus police raided the settlement at Katen Tingou, Upper ward 5 at Lorengau town, and recovered large quantities of drugs that were concealed inside wheelbarrow tyres.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, said the drugs were smuggled out from Lae through an Air Niugini flight as freight on Monday (May 11th).

“The husband is from Boana in Lae, Morobe Province, and the wife is from Koroji, Pobuma LLG, Manus Province. Both are in police custody.”

PPC Yapu said the street value of the drugs could fetch between K20,000 and K25,000.

He commended his officers for the good work, including the staff from Air Niugini and the airport guards.

“We will continue with our campaign to fight against drugs and homebrew in the province, headed by our Manus Governor, Charlie Benjamin,” said Yapu.

(The drugs that were freighted on an Air Niugini flight from Lae to Manus on Monday)