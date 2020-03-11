Contracts worth over K3m signed with Japan

The six successful recipients being awarded grant assistance under Japan’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) were:

The Warenge Komba Foundation and Wabag Primary School in Enga Province

Caritas Primary School in NCD

St. Joseph Ruango Primary School in West New Britain

Alotau Primary School in Milne Bay Province and

Turiboiru Health Centre in Buin, Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

K3,222,966 worth of contracts were signed in what the Japanese Ambassador, Kuniyuki Nakahara, described as “the biggest signing ceremony ever held”.

“As you know, Japan’s grassroots Grant aims to directly impact the lives of people in the communities by addressing basic human needs such as primary education, primary health care, basic infrastructure such as water supply systems and equipment for disaster prevention, among others,” stated Nakahara.

“The government of Japan is pleased to support the PNG Government’s efforts to improve the education sector. I believe that having the proper infrastructure in the primary schools is essential for effective teaching and learning to take place, therefore we are pleased to assist by funding the construction of new classrooms in Wabag, Caritas, St Joseph Ruango and Alotau Primary School.

“We are also pleased to support the Tuiriboiru Health Centre to build a new maternal ward which will provide much needed antenatal care for the mothers in Buin. Apart from that, we are also happy to support the people of Wapenamanda District with the construction of a steel bridge.

“Taking this opportunity, I would like to request the recipient representatives to make their best efforts towards implementing the projects according to the timeframe and requirements provided for under the contracts that will be signed shortly. Let us work together to ensure that the projects are completed on time and that they take effect as scheduled, for the benefit of the people and children in your communities.”

The ambassador further congratulated the six successful recipients and hoped that the projects will be maintained properly, and remembered as a symbol of the friendship between the people of Japan and Papua New Guinea in the years to come.

(The six recipients with Member for Wapenamanda Open, Rimbink Pato, and the Ambassador of Japan to Papua New Guinea, Kuniyuki Nakahara)