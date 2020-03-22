Commuters at river’s mercy

The only way to cross to the other side is to wait for the water to subside.

The Dumpu bridge along the Ramu plains, located between Waput and Walium in Usino-Bundi District, collapsed months ago and is yet to be fixed.

This damaged link is greatly affecting the lives of the people traveling along the highway as well as the livelihood of nearby residents.

It has become an everyday occurrence to see vehicles traveling to Lae and the Highlands lining up, waiting for the water to go down before crossing over.

Most times, only 10 seater vehicles can cross over.

A makeshift bamboo bridge has been built for people to cross while vehicles have to wait for the water to subside, which could take between 10 to 12 hours.

One of the travelers, Molyn Chris, said the building materials to fix the bridge have been placed alongside the damaged infrastructure, where vegetation has grown over it.

The people are calling on the National Government to repair the bridge.

(Picture: Northern Command media unit)