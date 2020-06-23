Community Service Justice Centre for Ijivitari

The ground breaking ceremony for the CJSC was held on the 16th of June.

Member for Ijivitari MP Richard Masere during the ceremony said that the CJSC was a much needed project which will assist in addressing law and order problems in the province.

He said the establishment of the CJSC was an investment that will benefit the community and the province as a whole.

Department for Justice and Attorney General Secretary, Dr Eric Kwa, in his address said that the concept of establishing the CJSC was introduced in 2016 by the Government directing his department to establish the CJSC all districts in the country to facilitate a central justice center to coordinate all law & justice programs.

He said, not only will the CJSC house the District Court Services it will also house justice services such as parole, probation services, and the national narcotics bureau.

The establishment of the centre will now enable their services to reach the community through the CJSC.

To date there are fourteen Community Justice Service Centers throughout the country.

Secretary Kwa, further added once the Community Justice Service Centre is completed the next project for the Department will be to construct village courts building which will house the village court magistrate, the village court clerk and the peace officers.