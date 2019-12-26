Christmas operations in NCD peaceful

The festive period operations began a month ago and according to Police, residents of Port Moresby have maintained peace.

Three main road blocks have been set up to achieve their plan of bringing a peaceful festive season.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, said with the record of this year’s operations, he is happy the city is responding to their message of adhering to law and order.

Superintendent N’Dranou also said they have successfully completed the second phase of the operations and will be completing the next phase.

He said he is grateful for the public’s response to keep out of trouble and encouraged them to do the same for New Year.

Road checks were lifted today for officers to take a break before commencing the next phase of the operations on Monday, for the the New Year celebrations.

(Article by Jamie Haro - UPNG Journalism student)