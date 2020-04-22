Central Police probe death

The incident occurred on Friday April 17 at Hisiu along the Hiritano highway.

PPC Central Chief Inspector, Tapp Opai, said a councillor and some villagers called the police when they found the bloated corpse lying in some Savannah grass beside the road.

Three young men in their early 20’s including the driver of a white Toyota Land Cruiser were reportedly traveling with the victim when he allegedly fell off the vehicle.

They are now in police custody as investigations continue.

PPC Opai is appealing to anyone with more information on this incident to come forward and assist police in their investigations.