CENTRAL DONATES FOOD

The hand-over of food supplies was witnessed by Prime Minister James Marape, NCD Governor Powes Parkop and Church leaders.

The state of emergency has caused a lot of people to struggle to put food on the table during this pandemic crisis in Port Moresby.

The initiative of the Sapotim wantok foundation by the Prime Minister was to feed those who are hungry and in need in Port Moresby city, during this State of Emergency.

The foundation is a collaboration between the Prime Minister, National Capital District Commission (NCDC), churches, and the rural farmers from the central province.

Governor for Central Robert Agarobe says during the ceremony that this is first batch of food supply being trailed where, food is purchased directly from the farmers. Tomorrow the Prime Minister’s humanitarian program will start purchasing to feed the needy in the city.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop in acknowledging Central Province for their support says the food will be distributed to those people who are really in need.

“This is not to feed the city, this is to provide support to those who most need it. People who are unemployed, those who are homeless, street children, people living with HIV/AIDS, people with TB, people in the low income bracket, people who lost their jobs, people with half salary, and people in the informal sector who are finding it hard to trade”.

Prime Minister in thanking the Central Governor and the farmers of Central Province says, covid-19 has taught us a lesson and is about time we start producing our own food.

“This experience of mobilizing food, in the first instance to feed the least amongst us, is a christian concept, a melanesian concept. We will try our absolute best for those who are in need amongst our population in NCD to be attended to at the earliest."

The food will be distributed to 53 churches within the 12 wards and 9 Motu Koitabu villages. Those people who are genuinely in need of food should make their way to their local church for help.