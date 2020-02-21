BSP backs 2020 Operation Open Heart

Present at the event was OOH program’s first patient to undergo operation heart surgery on Sunday 16th February, 2020, was Faustina Jerome (18) accompanied by her father - Linus Jerome and elder sister- Fatima Jerome.

Faustina is from a remote area of Dasima in the Esa’ala district of Milne Bay Province. She completed her grade 8 in 2017 but was taken out of school due to her heart condition.

“Thank you BSP for supporting such programs so children like my daughter can get help. She will now continue her education in Port Moresby at Caritas,” said her father Linus Jerome.

This year, 12 patients will go under the knife. Faustina is the oldest patient of the lot while the youngest patient will be a 3-year-old.

Kathy Johnston, Operation Open Heart Coordinator and Deputy Chairlady of Port Moresby General Hospital Board thanked BSP for the ongoing support that provides children and youth a second chance in life through the OOH program.

“We are very grateful to BSP for being the first corporate company to come on board this year with this donation. This will assist the program in ensuring our children and youths get the medical assistance they need right here in PNG. We also, urge other business houses and corporates to also come on board for a worthy cause so we can continue to save lives.

BSP’s Head of BSP First, Cynthia Asi when presenting the cheque to the OOH organisers today (Thursday 20th February) at Mojo’s Restaurant said, “BSP is honoured to support this worthy cause that will give Papua New Guineans especially children and youths a second chance in life."

“We believe that the children and youth of PNG are the future and as such we must contribute and help provide health, hope and opportunity for them. As the only home grown bank, such is our commitment, as we truly understand that we have the opportunity to make a meaningful and lasting difference where it matters most, “Ms Asi said.

BSP has not only been a strong supporter of the OOH, but also a contributor to other causes that are essential to health and wellbeing of the community through our community projects as well.

Operation Open Heart is a worthy cause that has given over a thousand Papua New Guineans a second chance at life through corrective heart surgery. To date Bank South Pacific has spent K2million since its support in 2000.