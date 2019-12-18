 

Bougainvilleans congratulated

BY: Loop Author
13:01, December 18, 2019
382 reads

Police Commissioner David Manning has congratulated the Bougainville people for the successful staging of the Bougainville Referendum.

Manning also commended the Bougainvilleans for their overwhelming desire to become an independent nation. He said whilst the process is still not over until its ratification by the National Parliament of PNG, the people of Bougainville have spoken.

Manning called on Papua New Guineans around the country to respect the wishes of the people of Bougainville to become an independent nation.

Meantime, he thanked police personnel from New Zealand, Australia, Solomon Islands, Fiji and Vanuatu who made up the Regional Police Assistance Mission Contingent that assisted the Bougainville Police Service and the Royal PNG Constabulary provide security during the Bougainville Referendum.

 

Tags: 
Police Commissioner
David Manning
2019 Bougainville Referendum
AROB
Author: 
Press release
  • 382 reads