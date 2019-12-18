Bougainvilleans congratulated

Manning also commended the Bougainvilleans for their overwhelming desire to become an independent nation. He said whilst the process is still not over until its ratification by the National Parliament of PNG, the people of Bougainville have spoken.

Manning called on Papua New Guineans around the country to respect the wishes of the people of Bougainville to become an independent nation.

Meantime, he thanked police personnel from New Zealand, Australia, Solomon Islands, Fiji and Vanuatu who made up the Regional Police Assistance Mission Contingent that assisted the Bougainville Police Service and the Royal PNG Constabulary provide security during the Bougainville Referendum.