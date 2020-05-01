Bins for food donations

This is part of Digicel PNG’s community service towards the NCD food bank.

Today, Vice President of Digicel PNG, Lorna McPherson, said the food collected will support the unfortunate during this pandemic. She encouraged anyone who wishes to donate, to drop by at the allocated locations.

The outlets include Vision City, Digicel Down Town, RH Gordon’s, SVS Two-Mile and Waterfront.

“What you can do when are shopping, if you can afford to buy one bag of rice, one bag of sugar or anything. In every single Digicel shop in Port Moresby, there is a bin. You can do your shopping for instance in VC, Waterfront, you can actually donate in the bin.”

The NCD Food bank is a voluntary campaign created by like-minded individuals.

“As a team, we came together and tried to raise some money,” continued McPherson.

“Food bank will be called NCD Food Bank. Anything we get, we’ll give it to the vulnerable. For example, Salvation Army, places where for instance women who have children and are not working.”

Digicel Foundation has also contributed 15 thousand kina towards the food bank.

McPherson also thanked those business houses who have come onboard.