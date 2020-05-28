Binatang Research Centre pays tribute to late scientist

Professor Vojtech Novotny, Director of the New Guinea Binatang Research Centre in Madang, wrote a tribute describing late Erwin’s scientific legacy and its connection to insect ecology research in PNG.

“Erwin was a specialist in Carabid [a beetle group] taxonomy, but his main impact has been elsewhere,” said Prof Novotny.

“He was one of the pioneers of insecticide canopy fogging method of sampling insects from otherwise inaccessible tree crowns in tropical rainforests (start a fogging machine burning insecticide with fuel to produce insecticide mist, point it to the forest canopy above you, then wait and see dead beetles and other insects raining on you).

“That method seemed initially promising but in the 1980’s, when many biologists started using it, boredom set in – every study produced enormous number of insects per tropical tree, most of them represented by a single specimen.

“Ecologists were counting these species, but did not know what to do with them.

“Erwin’s paper noted that by fogging 19 trees of the same species in Panama, he obtained 955 species of beetles. Then he put forward assumptions on their host specificity, the share of insects represented by beetles, and the number of tropical tree species to arrive at then shocking conclusion that there are 30 million insect species in the world,” Prof. Novotny wrote.

Host specificity is the number of animal species that feed on a certain host plant.

“That number caused surprise among insect taxonomists (who have, since Linneaus [the first modern taxonomist], only described one million species), excitement among conservationist (better argument to preserve the world’s rainforests) and despair among funders of taxonomy (we have finished 5 percent of the job in 200 years, we may as well give up now).

“I have always believed that calculation to be wrong and indeed our first Nature paper in 2002 challenged Erwin’s host specificity estimate and reduced the insect diversity estimate to 4-6 million species. Many others came to the same conclusion, also reducing the total insect biodiversity estimate,” Prof. Novotny continued, highlighting one of the most globally significant scientific accomplishments of the New Guinea Binatang Research Centre and Prof. Novotny’s collaborative team to date.

In 2002, Prof. Novotny and his team, including overseas researchers and local PNG research technicians, published a paper titled “Low host specificity of herbivorous insects in a tropical forest” in the journal Nature- one of the world’s highly-esteemed science journals. Over a 6-year period, the team studied 51 lowland plant species in Madang, documenting over 900 insect species that fed on them. Using their data, they found that tropical plants share more insect herbivores than scientists previously thought (demonstrating low host specificity), thus challenging Erwin’s 1982 global insect diversity estimate of 30 million, and putting forward a new estimate of between 4-6 million species.

“The assumption that about 50,000 tree species existed in the tropics, used by Erwin, based on a guess by a botanist friend on the phone, was confirmed by Slick et al [a research publication] in 2015,” he stated.

“The assumption about the relative importance of beetles [the largest insect group] in insects is presently being revised downwards, as we are mass sequencing insects DNA and discovering huge diversity in previously neglected and therefore underestimated taxa- flies and hymenopteran parasitoids.

“This will, interestingly, make the insect diversity estimate using Erwin’s equation to go up again, although not all the way back to 30 million species.

“However, Erwin’s legacy does not depend on a particular number as an estimate of insect diversity. He established a new, quantitative and testable way of thinking about global diversity, starting thus a small scientific industry that is still being productive.

“Erwin himself was surprised by the impact his paper on insect diversity had on fellow scientists. He published it in the Coleopterist Bulletin in 1982, not the most prestigious journal at the time (or any other time), establishing thus forever the most cited paper from that journal.

“The last time I had a more substantial conversation with Terry was in 2002, at a dinner with our mutual friend Scott Miller (and technically Erwin’s supervisor at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History, if such a thing as supervision was possible in his case).

“He remained convinced of high diversity of tropical insects and had banks of freezers at the Museum, full of tropical insect samples, to substantiate it.

“Terry Erwin’s impact on our thinking about biodiversity will continue after his unfortunate death.

“His work shows that one idea may be enough, as long as it is a really new and interesting one,” Prof. Novotny ended in his tribute.

Indeed, one idea may be good enough, and with the Binatang Centre’s establishment of PNG’s first Forest Canopy Crane in Madang last year, PNG is now well-equipped to be at the forefront to carry out Erwin’s legacy in documenting biodiversity in the species-rich tropical forest canopies.

Last week, the world celebrated World Biodiversity Day. To better understand our planet’s biodiversity and the need to protect it under the increasing threats it faces today, one fundamental question which scientists around the globe have been trying to answer is: “How many species of plants and animals exist in the world?”

In animals, insects make up more than 50 percent of their species, with most of them to be found in the rich and mostly unexplored tropical rainforests. Within these rainforest habitats, a great proportion of these insects inhabit its lush tree canopies.

With almost all species of larger animals such as mammals, birds and other groups already documented, it is obvious that to arrive at an estimate for global animal species diversity, worldwide insect numbers must be considered.

As such, since the early years, insect scientists and taxonomists have been concentrating on documenting insect species diversity in tropical rainforests, using many different methods to try to put a number on these seemingly countless and tiny creatures.

In 1982, Dr. Terry L. Erwin, an American entomologist focusing on beetles, published a 2-page article in a little-known entomology journal estimating global insect diversity at about 30 million species. This paper has since been cited over 1,300 times by other scientific papers, prompting debate and further investigations, and revolutionising how scientists think about global insect diversity.

The famous entomologist, who was based at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History in the US, publishing over 300 scientific papers and describing hundreds of new insect species during his prolific career, passed away on May 11 this year.

*Prof. Novotny is an insect ecologist, and is Head of the Department of Ecology and Conservation Biology at the Czech Academy of Sciences in the Czech Republic, and Director of the New Guinea Binatang Research Centre in Madang. His research interest in the ecology of tropical insects was also greatly impacted by Erwin’s work, who he describes as a “beetle taxonomist hugely inspiring beyond taxonomy”.

(Picture: Zookeys)