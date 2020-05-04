Back to school

However, for some schools in Port Moresby, it was a slow first-day as students were sent home.

Waigani Primary School in Port Moresby was among others that opened its doors to its students, but only for a mere 4 hours before they were sent home.

They were told that classes will officially start tomorrow, Tuesday 5th May.

Tough instructions have been issued to schools, to follow certain guidelines, or face closure. One of this, is social distancing.

At Waigani Primary school, students lined up outside the school gate this morning; their temperature was taken, and they were given masks.

It took nearly 2 hours to get everyone inside.

Head Teacher Moses Modekewau says starting tomorrow, students will have classes in batches.

“During preparations last week, the teachers have decoded to take up shift classes which we have divided the classes into half, having first class from 8 o’clock to 11:30 and having only 30 minutes lunch from 11:30 to 12 and then the other class from will start from 12 o’clock to 3:30pm.”

Samuel Banake, the PNC chairman commended the school staff, and also called on parents to play their part in keeping their children safe.

“I appeal to all our parents that the school has provided the mask, sanitizers and gloves for the kids and I appeal to all parents to at least provide one more extra mask”, said Banake.

However a parent, Lorraine Taram is still concerned about this arrangement.

“I am concerned about my children, I do not want to send them to school, because already I can see students are not distancing themselves .There’s another thing, I asked if I could be given lessons and I am told that I am not supposed to be given lessons or topics if I would like to teach my own child in the house.”

The school has instructed that students come to school with a mask. Any student without one will be sent home and any student who presents a temperature of more than 38 degrees, will also be sent home.