Aust solicitors to assist in CoI

The contract signing was held recently at the Government House between Governor General Sir Bob Dadae and Minter Elison Solicitors, represented by Michael Sullivan from Leahy Lewin Lowing and Sullivan Lawyers.

The contract is at a value of K18 million.

Ellison Solicitors will provide seven solicitors and other technical personnel who will support the Commission and the three overseas Counsel assisting the Commission.

Meantime, the Commission will announce a revised roadmap for the investigation, public hearing and report writing phases of the inquiry on the 6th of July.