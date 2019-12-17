Aust scholarship program for PNG students

This program will enable students from PNG to build lifelong connections with Australia and help develop their skills to contribute fully to PNG’s development, thereby enhancing its sustainable economic growth.

As currently designed, the program will support PNG students to obtain a senior school certificate and possibly an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank if desired. The first cohort of students will commence in year 10 in Australia in July 2020.

Schooling will be delivered by NSW and Queensland state governments’ existing international education programs, which is supported by a rigorous Australian regulatory framework for quality assurance, child protection and welfare.

Secondary school scholarships to Australia will complement the secondary school partnerships established under the PNG-Aus Partnership Secondary Schools initiative, launched by Minister Joseph Yopyyopy and Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne on 26 August 2019.

Partnerships between PNG and Australian schools are strengthening teaching and learning at 12 schools around Papua New Guinea.