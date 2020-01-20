Audit into police expenditure launched

This is in pursuit of restoring transparency, accountability and compliance within the Constabulary.

This was announced today by Commissioner Manning at the National Police Headquarters in Port Moresby.

This is one of a number of swift actions Commissioner Manning is embarking on in line with the Marape-Steven Government’s intentions to ensure transparency and accountability and to strengthen the command and control mechanisms of the Constabulary.

“There have been queries surrounding certain funds allocated to Police for specific purposes over the recent past and it is only fair and proper for everyone and I, as the newly appointed Police Commissioner, to call for an independent investigation into these allocations,” Manning stated.

“I have formally requested the Department of Finance to assist our internal audit team in this cause. The Finance Secretary has positively responded and tasked the Department of Finance Internal Investigation Unit to assist us.

“Today I am pleased to welcome them on board. They will be working in collaboration with the Police internal Audit section in handling this matter.”

Commissioner Manning added that whilst the constabulary encounters rampant challenges on all fronts of the policing services, it is equally important to restore the integrity of the Office of the Commissioner and the Constabulary.

“I have made my intention known to all the Assistance Police Commissioners, Provincial Police Commanders and Directors at the Police Budget Workshop last week in Port Moresby and they are expected to strictly comply with the Public Finance Manage Act and guidelines that govern public funds,” Commissioner Manning said.

He stated that the Internal Audits is an integral and important part of the organisation but sadly, its function has not been fully utilised for some time for unknown reasons.

Police Minister Bryan Kramer, who was also present, mentioned that in going forward, all police accounts will be audited.

“This is to ensure the Police Commanders are also accountable for the use of public funds. Most of the Commanders have been misusing the public funds under the pretext of being a senior police officer and this trend will stop now and onwards,” Minister Kramer said.

Manning has directed the special audit team to commence work as soon as possible.

Police Chief Internal Auditor, Frank Baloiloi, confirmed that the officers from the Finance Department and his team have already met and are going through the files as of this morning.

(Police Commissioner David Manning file picture)