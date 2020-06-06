Athlete to file report on brutal beating

According to a social media post by Kaore herself, the violence resulted from a ‘TikTok’ video she had done.

Here is a photo of PNG athlete and Pacific Games medallist, Debbie Kaore, all stitched up and trying to wear a smile.

Hours before that, she was in pain from burns and bleeding from severe wounds inflicted on her face by her partner.

The incident was captured on a mobile phone by a family member on the night it occurred (Thursday 4th June) and by Friday 5th, it was trending on social media.

Her family members told this newsroom this morning that she and her three children are safe.

As for the perpetrator, he was picked up by Military Police on Friday and stood down from duties.

Police need an official complaint and statement from Kaore to make an arrest.

While friends, family and strangers called for ‘Justice for Debbie’ on social media, the PNG Olympic Committee and the PNG Rugby Union issued statements as well, condemning the brutal attack and expressed support to Kaore to seek justice.

Kaore is a dual athlete who has represented PNG on the international stage in boxing and Rugby 7s.