 

Athlete’s partner charged with grievous bodily harm

BY: Salome Vincent
13:36, June 8, 2020
The partner of 30-year-old PNG elite athlete, Debbie Kaore, has been arrested and charged with one count of grievous bodily harm.

He was arrested and charged at the Boroko Police Station on Sunday 7th June.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, said the 33-year-old military officer, Murray Oa, was brought in to the Boroko Police Station on Sunday 7th June by the Military Police, for a formal arrest by the Boroko Family & Sexual Violence Unit.

He has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm, and remains detained in the Boroko cells.

Oa was arrested and charged after Kaore laid a formal complaint with police on Saturday 6th June.

The violence was made public after several pictures and a video was uploaded on social media, showing Oa attacking Kaore with a hot iron on the night of Thursday 4th June.

She sustained severe burns, cuts and scrapes, and a deep gash to the left of her forehead, where he had hit her with the iron.

N’Dranou stressed that the matter is a personal and isolated matter, and it is up to Oa to defend himself in court.

The violence is alleged to have resulted from a TikTok video Kaore had done, and one which her partner did not approve of.

Gender-based violence (GBV)
Salome Vincent
