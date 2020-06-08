Athlete’s partner charged with grievous bodily harm

He was arrested and charged at the Boroko Police Station on Sunday 7th June.

NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, said the 33-year-old military officer, Murray Oa, was brought in to the Boroko Police Station on Sunday 7th June by the Military Police, for a formal arrest by the Boroko Family & Sexual Violence Unit.

He has been charged with one count of grievous bodily harm, and remains detained in the Boroko cells.

Oa was arrested and charged after Kaore laid a formal complaint with police on Saturday 6th June.

The violence was made public after several pictures and a video was uploaded on social media, showing Oa attacking Kaore with a hot iron on the night of Thursday 4th June.

She sustained severe burns, cuts and scrapes, and a deep gash to the left of her forehead, where he had hit her with the iron.

N’Dranou stressed that the matter is a personal and isolated matter, and it is up to Oa to defend himself in court.

The violence is alleged to have resulted from a TikTok video Kaore had done, and one which her partner did not approve of.