Angoram District presents acquittals

The reports were presented by Angoram MP, Salio Waipo and his District Administrator August Tupa to DIRD Secretary Aihi Vaki.

Angoram MP, Salio Waipo said a large sum of the District DSIP funds were spent on administrative cost because of the high cost of fuel, given the remote location of the district.

“In a district where I come from in Angoram district, which is more remote and the funds that we receive from DSIP cannot build a classroom similar as what you build in Yangoru, Maprik or Wewak.

“It is going to be very complicated because building a classroom cost around K200 thousand in Angoram District it might cost K500 thousand kina because of the remoteness and fuel consumption”, continued Waipo.

Similar sentiments were echoed by District Administrator, August Topa.

“About 90% of our population live on the other side of the river and to reach it is very expensive, especially in terms of fuel”.

Another issue raised by Topa was the late distribution of DSIP funds to the Districts. In 2019, the district received only K8 million. K4.1 million was given at the beginning of the year and K3.9 million towards the end of the year.

However, this K3.8 million was rolled over to this year because it was too late to carry out 2019 projects.

Despite this, the district was able to spend K2 million of the K4.1 million kina on roads, health, education and sporting facilities.

Secretary Vaki made the point that the department has no control over the distribution of funds.

Over the five years, the district administration built an administration building, modernized the police barracks and built a new market.