ANG’s pioneer driver

And he has been doing his job passionately with loyalty and commitment for the last 47 years.

Morea Maiu, known to many Air Niugini staff who have come and gone over the past four decades as “father Morea”, is a proud pioneer of Air Niugini who has been working as a driver since the company’s inception in November 1973.

“My job allows me to make contact with staff from different departments within Air Niugini, some on a daily basis. I would have known almost all staff and they would have known me too,” he stated.

“I had the opportunity to drive their parents who once worked with Air Niugini and I am now driving the children.”

From Ovahuhu village in Kerema, Gulf Province, Maiu has been living and working in Port Moresby most of his life.

He was born on 01st February 1951 in Ovahuhu village Kerema, Gulf Province.

He attended primary school at Saint Michael at Hanuabada in Port Moresby, completing his primary education in 1961.

His first job was in 1966 with South Pacific Brewery as a forklift driver.

In 1968 to 1970, he was recruited by Stevedoring where he joined Barclay Brothers as a contract forklift driver to work on the Malaguna bridge in Rabaul.

In 1971, he moved again, this time to work with Ansette also in Rabaul before commencing with Air Niugini in 1973 after the two Australian airlines, Ansett and Trans Australia Airways (TAA), amalgamated to form Air Niugini. Maiu was only 22 then.

He is now the transport coordinator with Air Niugini’s Aviation Security Department (AVSEC).

Morea recalled his early days when Air Niugini Transport section was based at Six-Mile in Port Moresby where they started off with only four buses and a truck to do staff pick up and drop off.

He was heavily involved in the early morning pickup and night drop off for all the staff, including pilots, engineers, cabin crew and ground operations. If a flight was departing at 6am, the staff pick up was done at least 3 hours early.

“It is not really the pay and comfort; I love my job, what I was doing and still doing for the great organisation and the people that I work for,” he says.

Today, he knows almost every street and suburb in and around Port Moresby and is also well known to city residents.

“Because I have been driving around the streets and suburbs all these years, people would call out to me by my name and greet me when they see me pass by their street in the AVSEC staff transport bus. Sometimes it surprises me when they are strangers and I would just wave at them and go on my way,” he laughed.

As a transport coordinator, Maiu carries out his daily responsibilities of looking after the company’s fleet with care and attention, ensuring that the vehicles are fully operational and ready for the next run.

“I wake up at 4am daily for a 6am start and finish at 6pm. I arrive at work at least one hour early which gives me enough time to check the vehicles’ tyres, oil and water before the staff pick up and drop off commences.”

Maiu’s loyalty eventually paid off when he was recognised not only by Air Niugini but the country also when he received the Queen’s award in March 2013 after clocking in 40 years with Air Niugini. The award was presented by the then Governor General, Sir Michael Ogio, at the Government House in Port Moresby.

“It was a proud moment for me to represent Air Niugini and receive that award in front of so many people, in fact, my greatest achievement for serving the national airline.”

Maiu has also received six other awards from Air Niugini for 20 years, 30, 35, 40 and 45 years just recently.

He is a proud father and grandfather who has dedicated his life to working hard for his family. With tears in his eyes, Maiu revealed that he has been well taken care of by Air Niugini.

“By working for Air Niugini, I had the opportunity to travel to Singapore, the Philippines, Australia, Fiji, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu.

“Seeing staff arrive at work on time and going home safely gives me great satisfaction. I love the work environment here and will remain loyal to Air Niugini until I retire.”

Maiu also encourages his colleague drivers and Air Niugini staff in general to be committed towards work and continue to fly Air Niugini higher.

“The success of Air Niugini is a direct result of your efforts and dedication. Look after the company and it will look after you, stay committed to your work, be grateful, work for your families and most importantly, love what you do.”