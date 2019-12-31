Ambulance service reports quiet Xmas in NCD

St John Ambulance Director for Operation and Assistant Commissioner, Rigona Rita, said they did not get any calls involving trauma cases.

Commissioner Rita said from Christmas Eve to Boxing Day, the organisation was faced with not more than fifty cases; 10 cases dealt with on Christmas Eve, and 23 on Christmas.

“For this year’s Christmas it has been very quiet, not like previous years where we attended to many trauma cases like stabbing or motor vehicle incidents,” he highlighted.

Rita said most cases faced this festive season were women in labour and sick patients.

He suggested that there were no reported trauma cases because of responsible alcohol consumption.

“When you drink too much of alcohol it has people creating fights, but when you drink responsibly, I believe there will be enough cases.”

(Article by Jasmine Iru – third year UPNG Journalism student)