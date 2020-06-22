 

Alcohol-related deaths reported in NCD

BY: Carmella Gware
10:53, June 22, 2020
Police in the nation’s capital have reported a number of deaths over the weekend, with three related to the abuse of alcohol.

Those three include a killing at Gerehu stage three, another at Six-Mile and one at Badihagwa.

The incidents occurred on Saturday, June 20th, with the arrest of suspects in the Gerehu and Six-Mile incidents.

“Badihagwa suspects still outstanding,” reported police.

A man also passed away on Saturday from injuries sustained during a fight with students from the Port Moresby Technical College. He died at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

Police further reported an attempted murder incident at Tete, where a wife and child survived the attack by the husband/father.

On Friday, June 19th, a killing was reported at ATS, where the suspect was picked up at 14-Mile.

Of the incidents, three suspects have been apprehended but only two arrests have been effected.

“As per the process, police homicide is investigating,” NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Perou N’Dranou, told this newsroom.  

