77yo charged for persistent sexual abuse of granddaughters

Police in Manus Province allege that the man, from Pundru village, sexually abused his two 8-year-old granddaughters from 2017 to 2020.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief Inspector David Yapu, claimed the ordeal had been continuing for some time where the suspect usually touches their private parts and partly penetrates them.

Police say he used sweets and money to induce the girls.

“The matter came to light when one of the victims developed pain in her private parts and reported the matter to her parents,” stated PPC Yapu.

“The suspect has been arrested for two counts of persistent sexual abuse and locked up in the cells. He will appear in the Lorengau District Court on June 15th.”

PPC Yapu has appealed to parents and guardians of young girls to take proper care and control of them and avoid leaving them in the care of someone else; either grandfather, uncle or a relative.