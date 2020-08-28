5yo injured in PMV accident

Police reported that a PMV truck with its 13 passengers was heading towards Lorengau town when it veered off road and crashed into a power pole on Saturday, August 22nd.

The vehicle then turned over, where five of its passengers sustained broken legs and hands including injuries to their heads and ribs.

Three of the thirteen passengers were treated for minor injuries and discharged whilst 10 are still admitted at the Lorengau General Hospital.

Provincial Police Commander, Chief inspector David Yapu, said the driver of the vehicle was arrested and is now in police custody.

He was identified as Bobby Peter, aged 47 from Mokereng village, Los Negros LLG, Lorengau.

PPC Yapu said the driver has been charged for 5 counts of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, including additional charges of driving under the influence of liquor and having an unlicenced, unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.

He will appear at the Lorengau District Court on Monday August 31st.

Yapu again appealed to the drivers of PMVs not to drink and drive as they are responsible for their passengers’ safety.