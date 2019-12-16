24yo soars above life’s hurdles

In the presence of her proud and tearful mother, she was admitted to the bar at the Waigani National Court on Friday, 13th December.

From East Sepik Province, she is the youngest of five children born to Yurus and Margaret.

The newly-admitted lawyer reminisced back to happier times in her primary school days, despite facing financial difficulties.

“I’m the last born in the family and sometimes, when I needed things to do my school work, I don’t actually get them because of not enough money,” she shared.

Sadly, her world shattered when her father passed away in 2014, when she was doing her Grade 12 at the Jubilee Catholic Secondary School.

Helen said life became even more difficult with the absence of her father, but with determination and focus, education brought her to the University of Papua New Guinea.

“Actually it wasn’t my dream to take the law program at UPNG however, I took law,” she stated.

“I did well in my studies so I was on government sponsorship under HECAS and maintained that till I completed my studies at UPNG.”

Her mother, Margaret, shed tears of joy when she saw her daughter stand tall in her black gown during the admission ceremony.

“It was a sad moment for me when my husband died, leaving me alone to take care of the children. But today I am happy because my daughter has achieved her dream,” said the jubilant mother.

Margaret had to obtain loans to pay for a portion of her daughter’s fees, while Kumul Petroleum and Kokoda Track paid for the other half.

Helen was amongst 75 legal training students who were sworn in on Friday.

“My encouragement to young boys and girls in the country is that have strong mindsets and focus on your education to achieve your dreams and goals. Some of you are struggling like me but be positive because education will take you to a higher level,” encouraged the young lawyer.

(Helen with her big sisters and mother during the admission at Waigani National Court on Friday; Article by Jim John – third year UPNG Journalism student)