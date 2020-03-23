12 killed in Landslide

So far 10 bodies have been recovered while the remaining two are yet to be located.

At around 1am on Saturday March 21st a landslide occurred at Tendepo Council, burying two houses in its path.

The first home had a family of seven while the other, a family of five.

All were asleep when the landslide struck.

Tambul-Nebilyer MP, Win Daki, said response measures were quick with local firm Giru Construction assisting with machinery to help recover bodies from the landslide, the Provincial Health Authority assisted in taking away the deceased, Police ensuring security and normalcy was in place and the DDA on the ground in coordinating efforts.

MP Win Daki says Prime Minister, James Marape, has given his assurance to support them respond to the disaster despite the COVID-19 pandemic being the major isssue right now.

The MP says he is receiving regular updates ever half hour and will travel to the disaster site in the next few days.