11yo girl gets much-needed treatment

She was medevaced on Tuesday, December 10th.

Margaret Wasae, the third child in a family of five, was admitted to the Tabubil hospital on the 13th of December, with sub mandible abscess that needed to be drained. She went for surgery on the 14th of December and was discharged from the hospital on the 21st of December.

Margaret’s mother, Genasi Samoa Wasae, extended her gratitude to Ok Tedi Mining Limited for their assistance.

“I am happy and I thank Ok Tedi for stepping in to assist my daughter get proper medical treatment in time,” Wasae said.

Margaret developed the medical condition when she was hit on the head with a paddle by her older sibling sometime towards the end of October.

After consistent pain around the right side of her face and severe headaches, her face started swelling during the second week of December, prompting her mother to take her to the Tapilla Health Centre.

Ok Tedi’s Deputy CEO and General Manager External Relations, Musje Werror, who was part of the OTML/OTDF South Fly Patrol Communications Patrol, was walking past the Health Centre and noticed the girl was in a lot of pain. He immediately arranged for some ice from the OTDF Field Base in Tapilla and contacted Tabubil to arrange an urgent medivac to Tabubil Hospital the next day.

Director of Nursing Services at the Tabubil Hospital, Mary Kaibau, said: “We are only glad to provide medical assistance to the young girl. And we are also thankful that OTML steps in to provide these medevacs to assist us save a lot of lives from the remotest areas where there is no access to medical services.

“The efficiency of response to medevacs by OTML is marvelous where thousands of lives have been saved. We receive medevac patients not only in and around Western Province but also along the Indonesian border villages, including Sandaun. On average, we handle two medevacs per month.”

(Margaret Wasae and mother Genasi Wasae at the Tabubil Hospital a day before being discharged)