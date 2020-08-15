11 dead following Buimo breakout

In giving an update this morning, Lae Metropolitan Superintendent, Chris Kunyanban, said the jail commander, Chief Superintendent Judy Tara, called police for assistance during the mass breakout on Friday afternoon.

“So when we went up there, we found out that the escapees had already dashed for freedom,” said the Lae police boss.

“A total of 47 escaped; 10 convicted prisoners and 37 remandees who were awaiting their trial dates to be confirmed.

“About 11 of them were found dead; the coroner will determine the cause of death.”

Kunyanban said they were told that one of the inmates, who was allegedly pretending to be sick, was accompanied by his peers to the post where they attacked Correctional Services officers with knives and a slingshot. They then escaped from the facility.

“Some of those escapees reside outside of the metropolitan command so obviously, they will be heading out to their locations so our guys are checking up on the bus services and the PMVs to make sure that the escapees are not going of the town.

“The operation commenced yesterday afternoon until this morning and there was no recapture of the escapees so far.”

Police will be investigating the incident while the Correctional Services will also conduct an internal inquiry.

The police are appealing to the general public to help with the recapture of the escapees.

This is the second Buimo breakout for 2020. In January, an inmate and a prison guard were killed while 16 escapees are still at large.