10 dead after landslide

The landslide occurred on the morning of Good Friday, April 10th.

The natural disaster destroyed homes, gardens and livestock and fish farms in the industrious village of Duanigle Gowe, located at the foot of Mt Wilhelm.

Sieland Herman Banda, a physiotherapist with the Kundiawa General Hospital, and who is currently at Kegesugl, said the landslide occurred near the Mt Wilhelm Secondary School.

“Two of the houses of the staff of the Mt Wilhelm Secondary School were affected. One of them is a senior teacher who has taught for more than 30 years here at Mt Wilhelm Secondary School, and he is dead with three kids, and left the wife with the other two kids.

“And also there was another staff, a senior cook, he was also dead with his wife and their two kids and he was a senior person who was serving the institution since the establishment of Mt Wilhelm Secondary School,” said Banda.

According to Banda, the landslide also covered in its path houses, trade stores, hydro power stations, church buildings, gardens, livestock such as pigs and goats, 35 trout farm ponds containing more than 3000 fish, and a fish hatchery.

“We are appealing to the National Government and the Provincial Government, Disaster and Coordination Team to come and assist in this area of disaster,” Banda said.

Kundiawa-Gembogl MP, William Gogl Onguglo, told this newsroom that the 10 bodies have been recovered, with eight recovered over the weekend and two this morning.

He added that earlier landslides at Womatne and in Kangi Dust, which destroyed homes and gardens, had blocked off road access into Kegesugl, but was cleared with the assistance of China Harbour Engineering and the Department of Works paving way for Provincial and District Officials to move in this morning.

Officials are currently on the ground speaking to locals while an assessment of the full extent of the damage yet to be made.

Relief supplies have been dispatched to locals in Womatne and as well as Kegesuglo.

The Mt.Wilhem Secondary school is also assisting by using the school mess and it's food rations for those displaced by the disaster.

Kundiawa-Gembogl MP, William Gogl Onguglo, says they will continue to monitor the situation and will take appropriate measures once a proper assessment of the disaster is done.